Point Two LE Nation: Workplace Privacy Podcast Series Episode 1 – Biometric Privacy Risks In The Modern Workplace

In this premiere episode, host Karla Grossenbacher is joined by Seyfarth litigator Paul Yovanic for a timely conversation on biometric privacy in the workplace. They discuss the shifting regulatory landscape, including Colorado's new biometric privacy law going into effect July 1, 2025, and how employers can prepare for evolving compliance obligations, even in states without private rights of action.

The conversation dives deep into emerging litigation trends under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), from the sufficiency of consent to overlooked biometric technologies like driver-facing cameras and voice-activated tools. Whether you're advising on policy or facing potential exposure, this episode is packed with insights for staying ahead of biometric privacy risk.

