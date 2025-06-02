ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Seyfarth Attorneys Co-Author Illinois Chapter In Chambers Data Protection & Privacy Global Practice Guide

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

United States Privacy
Paul J Yovanic, Jr,Jason Priebe,Michael D. Jacobsen
+1 Authors
We are pleased to share that Seyfarth attorneys Paul Yovanic, Jason Priebe, Ada Dolph, and Michael Jacobsen co-authored the "USA – Illinois: Trends & Developments" section in the recently released Chambers Data Protection & Privacy Global Practice Guide 2025. This highly regarded publication provides timely insights and analysis on key developments in data privacy and cybersecurity law across jurisdictions worldwide.

In their chapter, Paul, Jason, Ada, and Michael examine the rapidly evolving privacy landscape in Illinois, including:

  • The latest trends in litigation under the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA)
  • Expanding protections under the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA)
  • The emerging regulation of artificial intelligence in the workplace

Their analysis offers practical guidance for businesses seeking to navigate these complex and developing areas of law, while also reflecting the breadth of Seyfarth's national capabilities in privacy, technology, and workplace compliance.

As legal scrutiny around biometric data, genetic information, and workplace technologies continues to intensify, staying ahead of these issues is critical. Our attorneys' contribution to this leading publication demonstrates Seyfarth's position at the forefront of data privacy law and our commitment to helping clients manage risk in an increasingly digital world.

For those confronting the challenges of data protection, biometric compliance, and AI regulation, the Chambers Data Protection & Privacy Global Practice Guide is an essential resource.

Read the full guide here: Chambers Global Practice Guide: USA – Illinois Chapter

