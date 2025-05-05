Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights On Education Industry Consolidation – Privacy And Data Security (Podcast)

self

This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures, and outline common characteristics of at-risk institutions.

In today's episode, we discuss rapidly evolving state privacy laws, and compliance regulations such as FERPA and GLBA, that are creating a complex landscape in higher education. We also consider post-consolidation integration challenges, as new cybersecurity requirements need to be implemented across combined organizations.

Laura Giles, a partner in Ballard Spahr's Mergers and Acquisitions Group and a member of the Education Team, hosts the discussion. Laura is joined by Greg Szewczyk, a partner and leader of Ballard Spahr's Privacy and Data Security Group.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

