ARTICLE
5 May 2025

Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights On Education Industry Consolidation – Privacy And Data Security (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo

We provide strategic legal services and business solutions of the highest quality, delivered with uncommon efficiency.

With more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices, we bring industry knowledge augmented by tenacity, initiative, and a drive for results—creating an outsized advantage for clients in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance.

Explore Firm Details
This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures...
United States Privacy
Gregory Szewczyk and Laura Giles

This episode is part of our "Bridging Campuses: Legal Insights on Education Industry Consolidation" series, where we discuss trends in higher education consolidation and closures, and outline common characteristics of at-risk institutions.

In today's episode, we discuss rapidly evolving state privacy laws, and compliance regulations such as FERPA and GLBA, that are creating a complex landscape in higher education. We also consider post-consolidation integration challenges, as new cybersecurity requirements need to be implemented across combined organizations.

Laura Giles, a partner in Ballard Spahr's Mergers and Acquisitions Group and a member of the Education Team, hosts the discussion. Laura is joined by Greg Szewczyk, a partner and leader of Ballard Spahr's Privacy and Data Security Group.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gregory Szewczyk
Gregory Szewczyk
Photo of Laura Giles
Laura Giles
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More