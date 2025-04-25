ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Countdown To Compliance Begins On FTC's New COPPA Rule

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore Firm Details
On April 22, 2025 — just in time for Commissioner Andrew Ferguson's keynote at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit — the Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to publish its long-awaited final amendments...
United States Privacy
Andrew Folks and Maria Nava
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On April 22, 2025 — just in time for Commissioner Andrew Ferguson's keynote at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit — the Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to publish its long-awaited final amendments to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule in the Federal Register. For information on expected impacts of the new COPPA Rule, see our analysis for IAPP here and here.

The final COPPA Rule will generally become effective one year after publication, providing a window for businesses to update their privacy programs. This timeline is longer than the 60 days typically offered for FTC rules, but may still be tight for organizations with complex data practices or legacy systems. Certain requirements, including those relating to Safe Harbor programs, have earlier compliance deadlines.

Publication follows a lengthy process that began with the FTC's review in 2019, a formal notice of proposed rulemaking in January 2024, and issuance of the final rule on January 16, 2025. This process was complicated by an executive order issued by President Trump on January 20, 2025, which temporarily froze the publication of pending regulations until review by the new agency head. Now that FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson has signaled approval, publication will proceed, officially starting the compliance countdown.

What's Next for Businesses

Businesses operating websites or online services directed to children under 13, or that have actual knowledge of collecting data from children, should immediately begin reviewing their compliance strategies. The Final Rule includes several new and revised obligations regarding third-party disclosures, data security, data retention and deletion, among others, that require careful attention from privacy teams.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Folks
Andrew Folks
Photo of Maria Nava
Maria Nava
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More