20 March 2025

Navigating The Privacy Maze: Mastering Privacy And Data Security Issues In Mergers & Acquisitions (Video)

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Join us for an insightful journey from pre-deal preparations to post-closing integration. Gain actionable strategies to ensure your next deal is secure and compliant.
United States Privacy
Snehal Desai and Liisa Thomas
Join us for an insightful journey from pre-deal preparations to post-closing integration. Gain actionable strategies to ensure your next deal is secure and compliant. Key topics include:

  • Tailoring considerations based on deal structure
  • Crafting effective post-closing plans that influence diligence and document reviews
  • Assessing the target's policies, compliance, and expectations
  • Identifying and managing pre-closing remediation actions and post-closing challenges

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your strategic approach to privacy and data security issues in the dynamic world of mergers and acquisitions.

Authors
Photo of Snehal Desai
Snehal Desai
Photo of Liisa Thomas
Liisa Thomas
