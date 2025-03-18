Data Privacy & Cyber Security Disputes

BDO's Privacy & Data Protection Practice Leader, Taryn Crane, was recently interviewed by Corporate Disputes Magazine about data privacy and cyber security disputes. A link to the full article, published in the Risk and Compliance Magazine January – March 2025 Issue, is available at the bottom of this page.
In the digital age, companies face significant challenges in data privacy and cybersecurity. As technology advances, so do the threats, requiring organizations to evolve their protection strategies to secure sensitive information and maintain stakeholder trust. With data breaches and ransomware attacks on the rise, they pose major risks to companies and their consumers, impacting brand reputation and leading to costly litigation and regulatory scrutiny.
Following a cybersecurity breach, companies must swiftly conduct forensic investigations to identify affected individuals and comply with notification requirements. High-profile incidents have underscored the importance of strong data protection practices and incident response planning. A comprehensive data protection program is crucial for proactively reducing the risks of data incidents, and having a solid incident response plan is important for rapid detection, response, and notification.
Looking forward, the landscape will be shaped by increased consumer awareness and the rise of AI and machine learning. By implementing robust measures and staying informed about emerging trends, companies can navigate the complexities of data protection and build trust in a scrutinized environment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.