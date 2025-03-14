California Attorney General Bonta Announces Investigative Sweep Regarding Use Of Location Data

On Monday, March 10, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced another investigative sweep for compliance under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). This investigative sweep focuses on the collection and use of location data, particularly as collected by mobile app providers and disclosed to advertising networks and other data brokers.

This is not the first investigative sweep by Attorney General Bonta for alleged violations of the CCPA. Previous investigative sweeps include investigations into alleged violations of the CCPA's opt-out of sale or sharing requirements and requirements for notice and providing data subject rights for employment-related information.

The latest investigative sweep should remind businesses subject to the CCPA that the California Attorney General and the California Privacy Protection Agency take compliance very seriously. They will actively seek out violators and businesses subject to the CCPA must regularly review their CCPA compliance program with qualified privacy counsel.

