Do I Need A Generative AI Policy? (Video)

self

Bryan Sterba, partner in Lowenstein's AI practice, discusses the importance of establishing clear guidelines to ensure companies' ethical and effective use of generative AI. In order to ensure regulatory compliance, maintain ethical standards, protect data privacy, and mitigate risks, Sterba encourages businesses to establish an AI policy that clearly defines what tools are allowed, how to maintain data privacy, and how to monitor usage.

Speakers:

Bryan Sterba, Partner, IP & Tech Transactions, Lowenstein AI, and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Lowenstein AI: A-I Didn't Know That

Partner Bryan Sterba examines the myriad legal and business implications of this revolutionary technology. Bryan and guests from across firm practices discuss the many ways that businesses can leverage AI to increase productivity and efficiency, as well as the challenges presented as companies, legislatures, and regulatory agencies weigh differing approaches to managing intellectual property rights, privacy and data security, and national security interests, amongst other concerns.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Bryan Sterba: Hi, I'm Bryan Sterba, and welcome to another installment of "A-I Didn't Know That."

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it is crucial for businesses to establish clear guidelines to ensure its ethical and effective use. Generative AI has become an integral part of many business operations enhancing productivity, improving decision making, and offering innovative solutions. But its use also comes with significant responsibilities and potential risks.

Establishing a comprehensive AI usage policy helps a company to ensure compliance, maintain ethical standards, protect data privacy, and mitigate other risks.

A clear generative AI policy should include several components:

It should define the policy's purpose and scope of its application, specifying which AI tools are covered and who is authorized to use them.

It should outline acceptable and unacceptable uses of AI tools.

It should establish guidelines for handling data, ensuring compliance with data protection laws, and implementing measures to secure sensitive information.

It should require transparency and documentation in all AI operations. Generative AI policies should clearly outline the implementation process, offer resources and support to employees for AI related queries, and articulate enforcement mechanisms such as regular audits.





It is essential that the company make clear that it will take appropriate action against any violations of the AI policy in order to maintain integrity and trust.

Thank you for watching. Join us next time on "A-I Didn't Know That."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.