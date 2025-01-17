French Insider Episode 38: Securing The Future: Cybersecurity & Data Privacy In The Trump Era With Jonathan Meyer, Liisa Thomas And Carolyn Metnick Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Sheppard Mullin partners Jonathan Meyer, Liisa Thomas and Carolyn Metnick join host and French Desk Co-Chair, Valérie Demont, to explore the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and privacy under a new Trump administration.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is CISA and what is its role in cybersecurity?

What can we expect from the Trump administration regarding cybersecurity?

Could we see less regulation but greater enforcement?

Might there be more stringent regulation with respect to cyber attacks and private ransomware?

Where does the United States currently stand in terms of privacy law?

What is the current status of state and federal privacy laws in relation to the healthcare industry?

In terms of privacy, where could enforcement be headed under the incoming administration?

How do the various state attorneys general and federal agencies coordinate on enforcement?

What enforcement trends should businesses be aware of, and what do they need to focus on?

What specific enforcement trends are we seeing in the healthcare space?

Generally speaking, what types of penalties could result from enforcement actions?

Could a company's officers and directors face personal liability, either criminal or civil?

How might class action litigation originate from a cybersecurity or privacy incident?

What should businesses prioritize in terms of cybersecurity and privacy compliance?

About Jonathan Meyer

As a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group and leader of the firm's National Security team, Jonathan E. Meyer counsels clients on their interactions with federal and state government, as well as national and homeland security, Congressional oversight, cybersecurity, AI, high tech, and transportation security, among other issues.

Prior to returning to Sheppard Mullin, Jon served as the Sixth General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2021 to 2024. His decades of experience in Congress, the Justice Department and DHS position him to bring an insider's perspective to interactions between private companies and the government. He has defended scores of Congressional investigations and has prepared witnesses for over 100 hearings, including Supreme Court nomination hearings, impeachment hearings, oversight hearings, high tech and antitrust investigations, and civil rights investigations, among others. He has also represented defendants and witnesses in high-stakes Justice Department criminal investigations.

The media – including CBS News, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico – regularly turn to Jon for insight into issues regarding national security, homeland security, government investigations, cybersecurity, immigration, politics and Congress. He has twice been honored with the Secretary of Homeland Security's Outstanding Service Medal, the highest civilian award bestowed by DHS, among numerous other prestigious accolades recognizing his exceptional service.

About Liisa Thomas

Liisa M. Thomas, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Chicago and London offices, serves as the Leader of the firm's Privacy and Cybersecurity Team and as the Office Managing Partner for Chicago. As a member of the Intellectual Property Practice, she focuses on privacy, advertising, and unfair competition law.

Liisa frequently coordinates global privacy, data security and digital advertising matters for her clients. They value her global insights and familiarity with business systems outside the U.S. With Liisa's assistance, her clients – including major consumer brands, advertising agencies and consumer research companies – are able to navigate thorny data breach disclosure issues, use emerging interactive advertising techniques and create compliant security programs, all while effectively managing their legal risks. Clients praise Liisa's ability to add real value to their businesses, and describe her as "keeping [clients] one step ahead of where [they] need to be."

Liisa is the author of two treatises: Thomas on Data Breach: A Practical Guide to Handling Worldwide Data Breach Notification, which has been described as "a no-nonsense roadmap for in-house and external practitioners alike;" and Thomas on Big Data, praised for being a "comprehensive and detailed analysis of the complex and rapidly changing world of privacy law." Recognized as an industry leader in privacy, data security and advertising law, she has been honored by Best Lawyers in America, Leading Lawyers Network, Chambers, Super Lawyers, and The Legal 500, for her "broad depth of privacy knowledge."

About Carolyn Metnick

Carolyn V. Metnick is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office and a member of the Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity Teams. She represents a range of healthcare industry clients, including hospitals and health systems, physician organizations and digital health companies.

Carolyn's practice focuses on healthcare regulatory and transactional matters, with an emphasis on health information privacy and security. In addition to providing guidance on various privacy and security laws, including HIPAA and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), she also counsels businesses in data breach investigations and compliance with federal and state breach notification laws. Carolyn also advises healthcare clients on issues related to AI, including governance, contractual matters, and data related issues. Additionally, she represents healthcare industry clients in transactional matters, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. Her background as a former litigator helps inform her transactional work.

Carolyn is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) and a Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E). She is also the founder and leader of Sheppard Mullin Healthy AI, an initiative focused on legal issues related to the use of AI in healthcare.

About Valérie Demont

Based in the firm's New York office, Valérie Demont is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group, where she focuses primarily on U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. As a leader of the firm's French Desk team, she advises foreign companies on the establishment and growth of their operations in the United States, acting as de facto "outside general counsel" for non-U.S. companies in the United States.

Valérie has been involved in numerous mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and dispositions for corporations and private equity funds in the U.S., Europe (including France) and Asia (including India).

Not only is she a frequent speaker at events focused on cross-border trade, but she is also an outside pro bono counsel to Girls Who Invest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry.

