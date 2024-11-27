ARTICLE
27 November 2024

NIST Releases Privacy Workforce Taxonomy Public Draft

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
On November 21, 2024, the NIST Privacy Framework Team released the NIST Privacy Workforce Taxonomy, Initial Public Draft (IPD). The Privacy Workforce Taxonomy IPD contains Task, Knowledge, and Skill Statements.
United States Privacy
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Authors

On November 21, 2024, the NIST Privacy Framework Team released the NIST Privacy Workforce Taxonomy, Initial Public Draft (IPD). The Privacy Workforce Taxonomy IPD contains Task, Knowledge, and Skill Statements aligned with theNIST Privacy Framework, Version 1.0, and the NICE Workforce Framework. The Workforce Taxonomy can help organizations better achieve their desired privacy outcomes, support recruitment, and inform the education and training of professionals.

The Workforce Taxonomy IPD was developed over three years by the NIST Privacy Workforce Public Working Group (PWWG).

NIST is seeking stakeholder feedback on the Workforce Taxonomy IPD by January 17, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Privacy Law and Privacy Regulations
Authors
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Trisha Sircar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More