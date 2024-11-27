NIST Releases Privacy Workforce Taxonomy Public Draft

On November 21, 2024, the NIST Privacy Framework Team released the NIST Privacy Workforce Taxonomy, Initial Public Draft (IPD). The Privacy Workforce Taxonomy IPD contains Task, Knowledge, and Skill Statements aligned with theNIST Privacy Framework, Version 1.0, and the NICE Workforce Framework. The Workforce Taxonomy can help organizations better achieve their desired privacy outcomes, support recruitment, and inform the education and training of professionals.

The Workforce Taxonomy IPD was developed over three years by the NIST Privacy Workforce Public Working Group (PWWG).

NIST is seeking stakeholder feedback on the Workforce Taxonomy IPD by January 17, 2025.

