State Privacy Laws - Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 8 (Podcast)

State privacy laws continue to evolve rapidly, challenging businesses to keep pace. By the end of 2024, businesses will need to comply with up to nine comprehensive state privacy laws, with more laws slated to come into force in 2025 and 2026. To date, all such laws draw inspiration from both the first comprehensive state privacy law—the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)—and the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). But there are differences. Host Len Gordon talks to his guest, Venable partner Kelly Bastide, about which laws, if any, apply to your business and developing a practical compliance program that harmonizes with the different laws.

Host: Len Gordon

Guest: Kelly Bastide

