20 November 2024

Data Privacy Newsletter - November 2024

  • Federal Court Limits HIPAA's Reach on Website Tracking Data: In American Hospital Association v. Xavier Becerra, a federal court struck down parts of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) guidance that extended HIPAA's reach to third-party online tracking technologies on public health websites. The court ruled that metadata, like IP addresses, does not qualify as protected health information (PHI) under HIPAA, especially when the website is unauthenticated and without a clear connection to healthcare services. This decision limited HHS's authority and highlighted the complexity of applying HIPAA to modern technologies, causing confusion about compliance for covered entities. Despite this ruling, companies handling health data must still carefully monitor tracking technologies, particularly for authenticated sites, and ensure privacy practices align with ongoing regulatory updates.
  • Free Speech and Data Protection Collide in California: In August 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit partially upheld and partially vacated a preliminary injunction against the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (AADCA). The court ruled that the law's requirement for businesses to submit data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) likely violated the First Amendment by compelling speech, but allowed other provisions of the law to proceed for further review. Despite this ruling, businesses must comply with the remaining provisions by March 2025, while constitutional challenges to the law continue.
  • Protecting Workers' Rights in the Age of AI Surveillance: The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Labor are addressing workplace surveillance concerns after reports of companies using AI-driven monitoring technology that collects personal and biometric data without employee consent. The CFPB's new guidelines emphasize that under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, organizations must provide transparency, employee consent, and allow disputes over any inaccurate information gathered through surveillance tools. This effort, backed by various advocates, aims to protect workers' rights as technology evolves, ensuring that monitoring practices do not infringe upon employee privacy or create unfair working conditions.
  • California Privacy Agency Strengthens Data Broker Oversight with New Enforcement Sweep: The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is ramping up its enforcement efforts, focusing on data brokers' compliance with registration requirements under the Delete Act. Taking over the broker registry on January 1, 2024, the CPPA aims to enhance transparency and empower consumers, with full provisions of the Act, including a deletion mechanism, set to activate in 2026. Noncompliant brokers face daily penalties, and the CPPA's ongoing sweep seeks to identify unregistered brokers who met the criteria in 2023. Furthermore, the CPPA is expanding its reach through collaborations with the FCC and international regulatory bodies, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to privacy enforcement.
  • New York Department of Financial Services Issues Guidance to AI-specific Risks: The New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) recently issued guidance to help covered entities address AI-specific cybersecurity risks, enhancing compliance with existing requirements under the NY DFS Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR Part 500). Key AI-related threats include AI-enabled social engineering, AI-enhanced cyberattacks, risks to nonpublic information (NPI) due to large datasets, and vulnerabilities from third-party dependencies. NY DFS recommends measures like robust risk assessments, third-party management, multi-factor authentication, continuous monitoring, and comprehensive employee training to mitigate these risks. The guidance encourages entities to stay proactive with cybersecurity strategies, while future AI trends — such as curated databases, data quality competition, and new assessment protocols — offer emerging opportunities and challenges for legal departments to support AI readiness.
  • 8 New State Privacy Laws in 2025: Eight new state privacy laws are coming into effect in 2025. U.S. businesses will face an increasingly complex landscape of state-specific compliance requirements. Starting in January, Iowa, Delaware, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and New Jersey will implement privacy regulations, followed by Tennessee, Minnesota, and Maryland later in the year. Each state's law grants consumers rights to opt out of targeted advertising, data sales, and profiling, while imposing varying obligations on businesses, such as honoring universal opt-out mechanisms and ensuring robust data protection measures. Maryland's law stands out for its stringent restrictions on data collection and advertising to minors, signaling potentially tougher compliance demands across states.
  • What a Trump Administration Could Mean for Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Innovation: With the upcoming Trump administration, tech litigators anticipate changes in federal regulatory focus on AI, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Federal privacy investigations may decrease, but state-driven litigation and private lawsuits are expected to remain active, especially in privacy and data protection. AI regulation may see a hands-off approach, allowing innovation to flourish, though states could step in with stricter measures if federal oversight loosens. National security concerns may drive export controls on AI, while regulatory scrutiny on AI use in areas like hiring, child protection, and defense is likely to increase, with a focus on balancing technological growth with targeted regulation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

