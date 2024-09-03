New Hampshire AG Announces New Data Privacy Unit

The privacy space continues to evolve with the announcement of the new Data Privacy Unit within New Hampshire's Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau. This new unit will enforce New Hampshire's Data Privacy Act, which takes effect January 1, 2025. Enforcement includes seeking civil penalties against businesses that fail to comply with consumer rights requests. The AG's office is currently accepting applications for the new unit.

Of interest to businesses, the Data Privacy Unit will issue a series of FAQs before the law's January 1, 2025, effective date. The FAQs are meant to assist consumers and businesses in understanding their rights and responsibilities under the privacy law. While this is not formal rulemaking like we've seen in California or Colorado, this type of guidance may offer another example of how enforcement entities will interpret their state laws. It may also offer guidance for businesses to consider for their privacy programs.

Putting it into Practice: Other states may follow New Hampshire and create agencies or units within their AG office to assist in the enforcement of their privacy laws. Each may choose their way to provide businesses with the tools they need to align with new privacy laws. As always, businesses should remain vigilant and flexible as the changing landscape of state privacy laws.

