ARTICLE
22 July 2024

The California Regulator Publishes New CCPA Regulations For Public Comment

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore
On July 15, 2024, the California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") released official materials ahead of its July 16, 2024, Board meeting. The materials include draft regulations for automated decision-making technology...
United States Privacy
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 15, 2024, the California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") released official materials ahead of its July 16, 2024, Board meeting. The materials include draft regulations for automated decision-making technology, risk assessments and cybersecurity audits that will be discussed for potential rulemaking. The CPPA Board had previously voted to advance the draft regulations for official rulemaking on March 8, 2024.

Included in the July 15, 2024, submission materials, the CPPA also published a Draft Initial Statement of Reasons outlining the revisions to the proposed rules and a guide to the CPPA Board discussion on adoption of the formal rulemaking process.

The CPPA previously published the draft regulations pertaining to cybersecurity audits in October 2023. These draft rules are also included as part of the July 15, 2024, submission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Trisha Sircar
Trisha Sircar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More