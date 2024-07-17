ARTICLE
17 July 2024

AT&T Customers In South Florida Call Data Breach "Invasion Of Privacy"

KR
Kaufman Rossin

Contributor

Kaufman Rossin logo
Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.
Explore
Jeffrey Bernstein, director of cybersecurity and data privacy in Kaufman Rossin's risk advisory services practice, shared his insights during an interview with CBS News titled, "AT&T customers in South Florida call data breach ‘invasion of privacy.'"
United States Privacy
Photo of Jeffrey Bernstein
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jeffrey Bernstein, director of cybersecurity and data privacy in Kaufman Rossin's risk advisory services practice, shared his insights during an interview with CBS News titled, "AT&T customers in South Florida call data breach 'invasion of privacy.'"

In the interview, Bernstein discusses the risks associated with outsourcing data storage and emphasizes the importance of increasing security measures for any device connected to a phone number to safeguard sensitive information.

Watch the full interview at CBS News.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey Bernstein
Jeffrey Bernstein
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More