Jeffrey Bernstein, director of cybersecurity and data privacy in Kaufman Rossin's risk advisory services practice, shared his insights during an interview with CBS News titled, "AT&T customers in South Florida call data breach 'invasion of privacy.'"

In the interview, Bernstein discusses the risks associated with outsourcing data storage and emphasizes the importance of increasing security measures for any device connected to a phone number to safeguard sensitive information.

