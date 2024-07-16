ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: AI In Health Care Series, Part 2: Artificial Intelligence, HIPAA And Data Privacy (Podcast)

Authors
In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Megan Beaver talk to Jodi Daniel and Lidia Niecko-Najjum about how HIPAA and existing data privacy protections are shaping health care organizations' use of artificial intelligence. Jodi and Lidia discuss the various regulations at play and also provide practical takeaways.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

  • Jodi Daniel is a partner in Crowell's Health Care Group and part of the firms Digital Health Practice where she counsels health technology companies, health care providers, health plans, life science companies and others on regulatory issues, including data access and use, privacy and security, interoperability, health information exchange, information blocking, telehealth, and FDA oversight. Jodi is also the managing director of Crowell Health Solutions.
  • Lidia Niecko-Najjum is a senior counsel in Crowell's Health Care Group and is part of the firm's Digital Health Practice. With over 15 years of clinical, policy, and legal experience, Lidia provides strategic advice on health care regulatory and policy matters, with particular focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital therapeutics, telehealth, interoperability, and privacy and security.

