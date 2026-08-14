California Enacts Rideshare Safety And Medical Lien Reforms Following Agreement Between Uber And Consumer Attorneys

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation establishing new rideshare safety standards and reforms governing medical liens after Uber Technologies Inc. and the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) reached an agreement that ended competing statewide ballot initiatives.

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Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation establishing new rideshare safety standards and reforms governing medical liens after Uber Technologies Inc. and the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) reached an agreement that ended competing statewide ballot initiatives.

The legislation, SB 623, was approved by the Legislature and signed into law before the deadline for withdrawing initiatives from the November 2026 ballot. As part of the agreement, both Uber and CAOC withdrew their respective measures.

Douglas S. Saeltzer, President of the Consumer Attorneys of California and a shareholder at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger, played a leading role in the negotiations that produced the legislative compromise. In connection with the legislative debate that preceded passage of the measure Mr. Saeltzer spoke to the State Senate as it debated the measure. Once approved, Saeltzer delivered the enrolled bill to Governor Gavin Newsom for signature before joining representatives of Uber at the Secretary of State’s office, where both organizations formally withdrew their ballot initiatives.

The legislation adopts new rideshare safety measures, including enhanced driver background check requirements, expanded disqualifying criminal offenses, and an option allowing women riders and drivers to request same-gender drivers. It also establishes new standards governing medical liens in personal injury cases while leaving existing Medicare, Medi-Cal, workers’ compensation, and private health insurance reimbursement rights unchanged.

Mr. Saeltzer’s Senate testimony, explaining the agreement and the reasons both parties elected to resolve the dispute through legislation rather than competing ballot measures, appears below.

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