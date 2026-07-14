The $107.5 Million Dosage Gap: Enablement Lessons From Wyeth v. AstraZeneca

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On July 9, the federal circuit issued a decision in Wyeth LLC v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, affirming a district court's grant of judgment as a matter of law ("JMOL") invalidating Wyeth's asserted claims in U.S. Patents 10,603,314 and 10,596,162 for lack of enablement under 35 U.S.C. § 112(a). The case arose from Wyeth's infringement suit against AstraZeneca over Tagrisso(R) (osimertinib), an irreversible EGFR inhibitor used to treat gefitinib/erlotinib-resistant non-small cell lung cancer. A jury had initially found the patents not invalid and awarded Wyeth $107.5 million in damages, but the district court overturned that verdict post-trial.

The asserted claims recited a method of treating resistant lung cancer by administering a daily "unit dosage" of an irreversible EGFR inhibitor that covalently binds to specific cysteine residues. The specification defined "unit dosage" as a "physically discrete unit... containing a predetermined quantity of active material calculated to produce the desired therapeutic effect," but disclosed only three exemplary compounds and no working examples of dosages actually administered to patients. Critically, trial evidence, including testimony from Wyeth's own experts and the inventors themselves, established that the disclosed dosage ranges for at least two of the three exemplary compounds exceeded the maximum tolerated dose in humans, in one case by a factor of five.

On appeal, Wyeth argued the district court improperly imported FDA-style safety and efficacy requirements into the claims. The federal circuit rejected this characterization, explaining that the claim language itself, which requires daily administration of a unit dosage "to the patient" to produce a therapeutic effect, necessarily contemplates a repeatable, practical dosing regimen, distinct from merely identifying compounds capable of killing cancer cells in vitro. The court emphasized that claim terms must be given meaning, and the specification's own language reinforced that dosage determination depends on patient-specific variables.

Turning to enablement, the court reiterated that a specification "must enable the full scope of the invention as defined by its claims," and that a skilled artisan's background knowledge cannot substitute for missing guidance in the specification itself. Because the specification left dosage determination "entirely to the knowledge of the skilled artisan" without teaching how to translate in vitro data into a safe, effective in vivo dosing regimen, the court found this constituted impermissible undue experimentation. The court noted the specification's own acknowledgment that precise dosing "depend[s] on the judgment of the practitioner and are peculiar to each individual," which underscored the complexity left unresolved by the patent.

This case illustrates why enablement, rather than written description, is often the more potent vehicle when considering method-of-treatment claims that rely on functionally defined dosing limitations. Written description asks whether the specification demonstrates that the inventor possessed the claimed invention as of the filing date, a test that broad or functional dosage language may satisfy simply by describing the compound class and the general therapeutic goal. Enablement, by contrast, asks whether the specification actually teaches a skilled artisan how to practice the full scope of the claims without undue experimentation, which is precisely where Wyeth's patents failed: the specification could describe the invention in general terms while still leaving a skilled artisan to work out, through trial and error, which dosages were both effective and non-toxic. For defendants facing method-of-treatment patents with broad, functionally claimed dosing ranges but sparse in vivo data, enablement may present an area of weakness, since enablement targets the practical gap between what the specification discloses and what a skilled artisan must independently discover.

Practical Takeaways for Patent Drafters

This decision offers at least two important lessons for drafting method-of-treatment claims:

1. Include working examples that bridge in vitro data to in vivo dosing. The court faulted the specification for disclosing only in vitro experimentation without explaining how to extrapolate that data into a therapeutically effective, non-toxic daily dosage in actual patients. Drafters should ensure specifications include concrete dosing examples — or at least a methodology — that connects laboratory results to practical human administration, rather than leaving that translation to the skilled artisan's own experimentation.

2. Verify that disclosed dosage ranges are consistent with claim scope and known toxicity data. The specification's "general" and "projected" dosage ranges were undermined by unrebutted evidence, including from the inventors' own later publication, that those ranges exceeded maximum tolerated doses for multiple exemplary compounds. Before filing, drafters should cross-check disclosed ranges against available toxicity or tolerability data for exemplary compounds, since inoperative embodiments within the claimed scope can weigh heavily toward a finding of non-enablement.

Strategic Implications

This decision signals that courts will scrutinize functionally defined dosage limitations with the same rigor traditionally applied to genus claims covering broad classes of compounds. Litigators should anticipate that enablement challenges to method-of-treatment patents will increasingly focus on whether the specification actually teaches a workable dosing regimen. Patent owners asserting similar claims should expect that unrebutted testimony from their own experts or inventors regarding toxicity or dosing limitations may be dispositive on JMOL, even after a favorable jury verdict, underscoring the importance of vetting internal witnesses and inventor publications for statements that could undermine an enablement defense before trial. Defendants and accused infringers, meanwhile, should consider developing enablement defenses early by identifying gaps between in vitro disclosures and the claimed in vivo administration, as this approach proved decisive in overturning a nine-figure jury award.

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