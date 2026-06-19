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19 June 2026

Emotional Perception, G1/19 And Software Inventions In The UK And EPO (Video)

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J A Kemp LLP

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J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
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This webinar examines how the Enlarged Board of Appeal decision G1/19 and the UK Supreme Court's Emotional Perception judgment have reshaped patent examination practices at the EPO and UK IPO, with particular focus on recent appeal decisions and their implications for computer-implemented inventions. The session explores how these landmark rulings have intensified scrutiny of technical character requirements across claim scope and aligned UK practice more closely with EPO standards.
United States Intellectual Property
John Leeming
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This webinar will discuss the impact of the Enlarged Board Simulation decision G1/19 and the UK Supreme Court Judgment in Emotional Perception on practice at the EPO and the UK IPO, particularly looking at appeal decisions. Although generally endorsing prior case law, G1/19 has prompted a greater level of concentration on ensuring that the requirements of patentability, especially technical character, are met over the whole scope of the claims. Emotional Perception directs UK examiners and courts to follow EPO practice more closely.

The webinar will be of interest to practitioners in the field of computer-implemented inventions and aims to assist with decisions as to what can be protected, drafting applications to be prosecuted in the EPO and the UK and handling examiner objections.

Partner, John Leeming hosted this webinar on 2 June. John has over 30 years’ professional experience. He prosecutes patent applications in the software, electronic and optical fields, with particular expertise in semiconductor device manufacturing equipment and processes. John’s clients range from large multinationals to smaller start-ups, including firms that have successfully progressed beyond the early stages to develop extensive foreign filing programmes.

Protection of software inventions (often referred to as computer-implemented inventions) is a particular interest. John has written several article on the EPO’s approach to this type of invention and has given many presentations on the topic to a variety of audiences.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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John Leeming
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