Emotional Perception, G1/19 And Software Inventions In The UK And EPO (Video)

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This webinar will discuss the impact of the Enlarged Board Simulation decision G1/19 and the UK Supreme Court Judgment in Emotional Perception on practice at the EPO and the UK IPO, particularly looking at appeal decisions. Although generally endorsing prior case law, G1/19 has prompted a greater level of concentration on ensuring that the requirements of patentability, especially technical character, are met over the whole scope of the claims. Emotional Perception directs UK examiners and courts to follow EPO practice more closely.

The webinar will be of interest to practitioners in the field of computer-implemented inventions and aims to assist with decisions as to what can be protected, drafting applications to be prosecuted in the EPO and the UK and handling examiner objections.

Partner, John Leeming hosted this webinar on 2 June. John has over 30 years’ professional experience. He prosecutes patent applications in the software, electronic and optical fields, with particular expertise in semiconductor device manufacturing equipment and processes. John’s clients range from large multinationals to smaller start-ups, including firms that have successfully progressed beyond the early stages to develop extensive foreign filing programmes.

Protection of software inventions (often referred to as computer-implemented inventions) is a particular interest. John has written several article on the EPO’s approach to this type of invention and has given many presentations on the topic to a variety of audiences.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.