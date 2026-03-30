"Unprecedented" Patenting In Energy On Batteries

The energy industry has largely avoided the waves of patent litigation that have long defined telecom and software. That is beginning to change, and energy storage sits squarely at the center.

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The energy industry has largely avoided the waves of patent litigation that have long defined telecom and software. That is beginning to change, and energy storage sits squarely at the center. According to the International Energy Agency's 2026 report on innovation, “no other energy technology has ever commanded such a dominant share” of patents filed than batteries," reflecting both rapid technological advancement and an increasingly crowded intellectual property landscape.

That concentration of innovation is a leading indicator of future disputes: overlapping claims, aggressive enforcement by incumbents and new entrants, and the likely emergence of non-practicing entities targeting high-growth segments of the value chain. For developers, operators, and investors, battery technology is no longer just a technical or commercial consideration. It is an IP risk vector that demands proactive strategy, including freedom-to-operate diligence, portfolio positioning, and litigation readiness, and it requires a thorough understanding of these risks and having a plan for addressing them.

The share of energy patenting going to batteries is unprecedented. If patenting is a leading indicator of technological change, battery innovation will remain a disruptive force in the energy sector and beyond. The share of energy patenting represented by energy storage is rising, reaching 40% in 2023. Based on preliminary data, this is set to grow further in 2024 and 2025. Our analysis suggests that no other energy technology has ever commanded such a dominant share, reflecting the strategic importance of batteries for modern energy security, industrial policy and grid infrastructure, as power demand surges globally. www.iea.org/...

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