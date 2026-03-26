The USPTO Changed The Rules For Digital Design Patents – Strategic Insights On What It Means For Your Business

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The USPTO issued significant new supplemental guidance (Guidance) on March 13, 2026, updating its rules for design patent protection of computer-generated icons, graphical user interfaces, and projected and holographic interface designs. The Guidance addresses a set of constraints in the prior examination framework that made design patent protection for digital interfaces burdensome and narrower in scope. The Guidance is effective immediately and applies retroactively.

Design patents protect the new, original, and ornamental appearance of an article of manufacture under 35 U.S.C. § 171. Unlike software utility patents which have faced significant headwinds since the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, design patents are not subject to the abstract idea doctrine under Section 101. This distinction has become increasingly important for technology companies. Specifically, the visual and interactive elements of digital products are often among their most commercially differentiated features. Design patents have emerged as one of the most durable tools to protect them and the Guidance makes these tools even more effective.

How the Guidance impacts your business depends on your current position and what you are building. Let’s walk through several scenarios to paint a clearer picture.

You Have an Existing Portfolio of GUI and Icon Design Patents

For companies that already file design patents for their digital interfaces, the Guidance is both a compliance opportunity and a strategic prompt. On the compliance side, the Guidance retroactively applies to all pending applications. For instance, if you have design patent applications currently in prosecution that were rejected or narrowed under the old drawing requirements mandating a physical display screen or portion of a screen in solid or broken lines be depicted, these applications are probably worth revisiting. Now, if the title and claim properly identify an article of manufacture (e.g., using language such as “icon for display screen” or “GUI for display panel”), the drawings no longer need to show the screen at all. An amendment to the title and claim language may be sufficient to overcome a previously maintained rejection.

Strategically, the Guidance is an open invitation to audit your broader product portfolio for design patent filing opportunities that may have been overlooked or deprioritized under the prior framework. For instance, if your product has evolved to include new interface elements, updated icon designs, animated transitions, or interactive UI components that have not been the subject of design patent filings, it may be prudent now to assess what is worth protecting.

You Are Building AR/VR, Spatial Computing, or Projected Interface Products

For companies developing augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, or projected interface technologies, the Guidance is arguably the most consequential development in design patent law in years. Prior guidance provided little to no clear framework for protecting these designs. The USPTO now expressly recognizes computer-generated interfaces and icons exist beyond the confines of a conventional display screen. Additionally, a design's dependence on a CPU and software for its existence is not a basis for denial. Stated differently, projected designs, holograms, and virtual and augmented reality interface designs for computer systems are now protectable as design patents provided the appearance of the interface or icon is separate from the computer system generating it, and the design is for a computer, computer display, or computer system purposefully making it more than a transient or disembodied picture or 3D image.

The Guidance illustrates this point with concrete examples complying with Section 171. For example, a “projected paper stack icon for a computer” where the icon appears to float in space separate from the device that projects it, and the “for a computer” language is in the title and claim, satisfies the article of manufacture requirement. As another example, a “virtual reality motorcycle interface for a computer” shown in three views (top-down, front, and perspective) may assist in fully disclosing the three-dimensional appearance of the design.

The take home message is clear for companies in this arena – File early. U.S. design patent rights are based on first-to-file, and the competitive filing landscape for AR/VR and projected interface designs is about to become significantly more active. Beyond the U.S., international design patent applications must be filed within one year of public disclosure to preserve U.S. novelty rights. Unlike the U.S., many foreign jurisdictions provide no such grace period (e.g., any public disclosure before filing could destroy international novelty). And for products approaching a launch, design patent filings clearly should be on the pre-launch checklist.

You Are a Software or App Company Grappling With the Post-Alice Environment

Software and application companies primarily have relied on utility patents and weathering the difficulties that Section 101 rejections create. The Guidance is a timely reminder that design patents protect a dimension of your product that utility patents often cannot reach.

A utility patent, even one that survives Section 101 scrutiny, protects the functional aspects of an invention. Meanwhile a design patent protects its ornamental appearance. These are different though certainly complementary forms of patent protection. In many cases, the ornamental, visual dimension of a software product is precisely what is most visible to users. It is probably the aspect most likely to be copied by competitors and most commercially significant in terms of brand differentiation.

The Guidance has meaningfully expanded the scope of what design patents can cover in the digital context. A well-constructed IP strategy for a software product today will typically layer utility patents (for patent-eligible, algorithmic and functional innovations), design patents (for icons, GUIs, and interface elements, including projected and AR/VR designs), copyright registrations (for source code and graphical works), and trade secret protection (for aspects of the technology that are not disclosed or readily reverse-engineered). While design patents are often underutilized, the Guidance makes a compelling case for taking a second (and perhaps third) look at them.

You Are Managing a Portfolio with International Exposure

For companies with meaningful international business, U.S. design patent protection rarely is sufficient on its own. Protection abroad through direct national filings or via the Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs operate under their own set of rules. The scope of protectable subject matter also varies by jurisdiction. A critical distinction worth noting is the difference in priority periods for design and utility patent applications. Specifically, the priority period for design applications is six months from the earliest filing date versus 1 year for utility applications.

In the near term, the Guidance should prompt a parallel review of international design filing strategies for products with global commercial exposure. A design patent strategy that is well-calibrated for the U.S. market may need to be tweaked for global consideration. For instance, the equivalent of the U.S. article of manufacture requirement may be interpreted differently abroad. And as a result the scope of protectable digital designs may be broader or narrower than under U.S. law.

The Article of Manufacture Requirement Has Not Gone Away

Across all these scenarios, the Guidance confirms the article of manufacture requirement under 35 U.S.C. § 171 remains alive. The Guidance's non-compliant examples are instructive precisely since they illustrate where the line in the sand still falls. A bare “virtual reality motorcycle interface” with no reference to “for a computer” or any other article of manufacture in the title, claim, or description fails even when the drawings are detailed and 3D. Additionally a “digital motorcycle picture” described in terms suggesting a transient or disembodied image, with no article of manufacture identified anywhere in the application still fails for being a picture instead of a design for an article of manufacture.

The Guidance is a measured and meaningful update to an antiquated framework in view of existing and anticipated technologies. It offers concrete, actionable opportunities for companies at different stages of digital interface development. Whether its managing an existing portfolio, entering the AR/VR space, building a software IP strategy from the ground up, or thinking about international protection, design patent protection is now more flexible than it has ever been. Technology companies should critically inspect whether they are moving fast enough to take advantage of the opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.