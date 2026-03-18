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In a recent article published in the Intellectual Property and Technology Law Journal, Director Daniel Werner analyzes various approaches to apportionment that have been put forth by damages experts in recent intellectual property cases. “IP Damages Trends: Tools of Apportionment” highlights the importance of understanding what methodologies are available and how a patent case’s unique circumstances determine which apportionment methodology will be most applicable. Dr. Werner delves into prior court rulings that provide valuable guidance by illustrating key principles and pitfalls. The article demonstrates how this flexibility is necessary to limit under- and overcompensation, ensuring damages are tied to the specific contribution of the patented invention.

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