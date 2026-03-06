Federal Circuit Upholds Claim Construction Ruling Emphasizing Intrinsic Evidence And Plain And Ordinary Meaning

For the past five decades, Lerner David has thrived as an intellectual property (IP) boutique dealing with all aspects of IP. IP is not just our specialty; it is our passion and purpose. We assist a diverse client base, protecting ground-breaking technologies and safeguarding some of the world's leading brands. And we fight for our clients' rights before the courts and administrative tribunals of the world. Lerner David stands at the ready to help innovators protect and bring tomorrow's emerging technologies to life today.

In Wonderland Switzerland AG v. Evenflo Company, Inc., No. 2023-2043 (Fed. Cir. 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed that the district court properly construed disputed claim terms of patents at issue based on the use of those terms in the patent specification as well as the plain and ordinary meaning of those terms.

Wonderland sued Evenflo, alleging that Evenflo's 4-in-1 and 3-in-1 convertible car seats infringed its two patents, U.S. 7,625,043 and U.S. 8,141,951, directed to convertible car seats for children. Evenflo argued for one of the patents that the term “engagement” should be interpreted to mean “to interlock with or fit into and move together with.” However, the district court found this interpretation too limiting, instead choosing to adopt the plain and ordinary meaning of the term. Further, Evenflo argued for the other patent that the term “connected to” should be interpreted as requiring the elements being connected to be physically distinct components. However, the district court disagreed, instead construing “connect to” to refer to “not only to separate pieces that are later connected, but also to different parts or features that are discrete yet formed out of a continuous base material.” Based on the construction of these terms, a jury found that Evenflo's car seats infringed Wonderland's patents. Evenflo appealed, arguing the district court erred in its interpretation of the terms.

The Federal Circuit affirmed the district court's interpretation. With respect to “engagement”, the Federal Circuit reasoned that the distinct use of terms such as “locking” in the patent specification suggests “engagement” should mean something different than “connecting.” The Federal Circuit further reasoned that “engagement” is inherently broader than “interlocking”, since a “locking mechanism” and “latching apparatus” to secure the attachment arm to the seat assembly are recited to further define the claims. With respect to “connected to”, the Federal Circuit determined that, although the patent specification describes examples in which the pulling and connecting members are distinct components, the claim language does not recite a specific process or way of connecting them. Furthermore, the Federal Circuit determined the specification uses the phrase “connected to” when also discussing the connection of distinct portions of a backrest that are integrally formed. The Federal Circuit found this to be strong evidence that “connected to” encompasses connections between two distinct portions of a single integrally formed component. Accordingly, the Federal Circuit upheld the district court's construction of the two terms at issue and further held that substantial evidence supports the jury's finding that Evenflo's products were infringing.

