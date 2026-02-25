ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Oral Proceedings Scheduled For 'Description Amendments' Enlarged Board Of Appeal Case G1/25

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
The Board of Appeal in T697/22 referred questions to the Enlarged Board of Appeal regarding whether the description should be amended to address any inconsistencies with the claims.
United States Intellectual Property
Chris Milton,Hiro Shimazaki, and Emily Howard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Board of Appeal in T697/22 referred questions to the Enlarged Board of Appeal regarding whether the description should be amended to address any inconsistencies with the claims. The case is pending as G1/25 and oral proceedings by videoconference have now been scheduled for 8 May 2026.

We have previously commented on the referral in our Technical Briefing note. To briefly recap, the questions referred by the Board of Appeal are as follows:

  1. If the claims of a European patent are amended during opposition proceedings or opposition-appeal proceedings, and the amendment introduces an inconsistency between the amended claims and the description of the patent, is it necessary, to comply with the requirements of the EPC, to adapt the description to the amended claims so as to remove the inconsistency?
  2. If the first question is answered in the affirmative, which requirement(s) of the EPC necessitate(s) such an adaptation?
  3. Would the answer to questions 1 and 2 be different if the claims of a European patent application are amended during examination proceedings or examination-appeal proceedings, and the amendment introduces an inconsistency between the amended claims and the description of the patent application?

Members of the public can watch the oral proceedings via a livestream.

A link to the livestream will be published as of 30 April 2026.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris Milton
Chris Milton
Photo of Hiro Shimazaki
Hiro Shimazaki
Photo of Emily Howard
Emily Howard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More