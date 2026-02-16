Ideahub Launches New Litigation Campaign In The US

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, RPX Corporation is the leading provider of patent risk solutions, offering defensive buying, acquisition syndication, patent intelligence, insurance services, and advisory services. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its client network.

FairLight Innovations, LLC has filed an Eastern District of Texas complaint against TCL (TCT Mobile) ( 2:26-cv-00015), alleging infringement of five patents from three different sources. Targeted is the provision of displays and TVs that incorporate LED, QLED, and QD-MINI LED technologies, including "at least the S2, S3, S4, S5, 3-Series, 4-Series, C8-Series, P6-Series, S-Series, Q-Class, Q5, Q6, Q7, QM7, QM8, and NXTFRAME products, and components thereof (e.g., backlight components)". With this complaint, Ideahub, Inc., a monetization operation based in Korea, has three campaigns active in the US.

The patents that FairLight asserts against TCL (7,626,209; 8,237,181; 8,637,895; 8,686,395; 9,978,921) are broadly directed to LED fabrication. The plaintiff received the '209 patent among ten from Seoul Semiconductor in November 2024. Seoul Semiconductor previously asserted the '209 patent in a sprawling litigation campaign, active since 2013 and involving over 100 patents, although that patent is no longer in suit there. Originally issuing to Chang Gung University in Taiwan, the '395 patent came to Fairlight through Paitrix (a Taiwanese entity) in September 2024. It does not appear to have been previously litigated.

Nor have the other three, which FairLight received in an August 2024 transfer of over 150 US patent assets from Suzhou Lekin Semiconductor Company (d/b/a LEKIN). In June 2024, LEKIN assigned roughly two dozen US patents to Light Guide Innovations LLC, an Anjay Venture Partners LLC entity, which subsequently filed suit against TCL (TCT Mobile) as well as against Hisense, Samsung, and Walmart. For details, see " Light Guide Targets More 'Televisions and Displays'" (October 2025). LEKIN has also offloaded portfolios to SMR Intelligent Ltd., a Taiwanese entity that has filed multiple e-seller cases in the US (over LED bulbs), and, more recently, to BOE HC Semitek (f/k/a HC Semitek).

FairLight Innovations was formed in Texas on June 6, 2024. It identifies Ideahub as its manager there, disclosing Ideahub as its parent corporation to the Eastern District of Texas. Ideahub is a patent monetization firm formed in Delaware on December 13, 2019 but based in Seoul, Korea. Kyeong-su "Keith" Im is its founder and CEO. On its public website, IDEAHUB indicates that it started in 2016, advertising three services: IP monetization (transforming "outstanding, unused patents owned by customers such as universities, research institutes, and corporations into valuable assets"), sharing (helping "small and medium-sized businesses resolve patent disputes and advance overseas by sharing patents secured by [IDEAHUB]"), and investment (providing "individual investors with an investment opportunity to distribute patent royalties secured by [IDEAHUB]").

Ideahub's public website contains a timeline of the company's history, largely recounting its patent acquisitions over the years. The 2024 portion identifies the portfolios received from LEKIN and Seoul Semiconductor, but the overall timeline goes conspicuously dark in 2025. Ideahub now has three active litigation campaigns in the US, through Pantech Corporation; General Video, LLC; and now through FairLight. This past summer Pantech filed a set of complaints, before the International Trade Commission (ITC) and in district court, against TCL as well as HMD Global, Lenovo, OnePlus, and Shenzhen Tinno. For coverage, see " Pantech Files Six New Complaints, Five in District Court, One Before the ITC" (July 2025). HMD Global has terminated from the ITC investigation.

General Video is locked in a set of disputes with ASUSTek, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. The latest suit in that campaign was filed in the Western District of Texas on December 27, 2025 against Lenovo. There, the plaintiff asserts six patents (6,584,443; 7,069,224; 7,225,282; 7,359,437; 9,036,010; 9,843,786) described by the plaintiff as directed to "the high-speed, efficient, and secure transmission of audio and video data between transmitting and receiving devices". They derive from multiple sources as well, including Panasonic and Philips. This past week, General Video and HP noticed a settlement, while the rest of the suits seem to be pressing forward in either the Eastern or Western of Texas. In the most recent complaint against Lenovo, General Video targets the provision of Fujitsu-, Lenovo-, and Motorola-branded products (e.g., computer monitors, desktop computers, laptops, and video/graphics cards) that are compliant with various DisplayPort standards.

FairLight pleads that TCL's alleged infringement has been willful, alleging that the defendant was aware of at least the '209 patent as of March 2021 when it received a letter identifying the patent. (For the rest, the plaintiff pleads that the defendant has been aware of their infringement at least of the filing of the complaint.) McKool Smith filed the complaint for FairLight. The case has been assigned to District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. 1/8, Eastern District of Texas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.