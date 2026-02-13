Mobility Workx Keeps Its Litigation Campaign Rolling

In its sole campaign, Mobility Workx, LLC has added early 2026 cases against HP (4:26-cv-00053) and HP Enterprise (HPE) (Aruba Networks) (4:26-cv-00051) to the late 2025 suits filed against Keysight Technologies (Spirent Communications) (4:25-cv-01335), Microsoft (4:25-cv-01367), and Wipro (4:25-cv-001243), all in the Eastern District of Texas where District Judge Amos L. Mazzant, III has handed down multiple claim construction rulings. Since it began litigating in 2017, Mobility Workx has targeted the provision of products and services with wireless network handover features; for example, HP's EliteBook and ZBook-series laptops that are configured with 4G-LTE or 5G WWAN; and the HPE Aruba Networking Private 5G solution.

Mobility Workx was formed in Florida in February 2016. Across its litigation campaign, Mobility Workx has asserted three patents (7,231,330; 7,697,508; 8,213,417) in overlapping subsets. HP and HPE are accused of infringing only the '508 patent; Microsoft, both the '508 and '417 patents; and the others, all three. An assertion grid across the campaign can be found on RPX Empower. The '508 and '417 patents generally relate to the allocation of resources in a wireless network; the '330 patent, to mobile network emulation to facilitate mobile device testing.

In 2017, Mobility Workx sued Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) and Verizon (Verizon Wireless), ramping up its litigation in and after 2023 with complaints filed against Amazon, AT&T (AT&T Mobility), Cisco, Echostar (DISH Wireless), Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, among others, all in the Eastern District of Texas. (The plaintiff dismissed a November 2024 suit against Intertek Group (Intertek USA) there after venue was challenged, refiling against Intertek Testing Services in the Northern District of New York.) Judge Mazzant has presided, issuing claim construction orders in the T-Mobile (here, in July 2018) and Verizon Wireless (here, in 2019) suits, as well as, most recently, in the cases against Ericsson and Nokia (here, October 2025).

In his latest order, Judge Mazzant turned away some but not all of the defendants' challenges to claim terms as indefinite. (The court invalidated claim 13 of the '508 patent as indefinite for lack of antecedent basis.) The trend in most recent cases has been toward a relative quick resolution, with the parties noticing a settlement within months of the filing of the Mobility Workx complaint. All cases prior to the ones filed late last year have been closed under those circumstances, except the suit against Comcast. There, a settlement has been noticed, prompting a stay—but dismissal has yet to occur.

District Judge Anne M. Nardacci presides against Intertek in New York. All three patents are in suit there. The defendant has filed a motion to dismiss on various grounds, first arguing that Mobility Workx's failure to plead compliance with its marking obligations, all claims for presuit damages should be dismissed. Given that the '330 patent expired prior to the filing of the complaint, Intertek argues that the claim for infringement of that patent must be dismissed altogether. The plaintiff's theory of infringement as to the other two patents is solely based on inducement. Per Intertek, all presuit inducement and willfulness claims should be dismissed because the complaint "does not contain a single well-pleaded fact that Intertek had pre-suit knowledge of the Asserted Patents"—and that should end all infringement claims for the '508 and '417 patents. The motion is not yet fully briefed.

The resource allocation patents comprise a family of two, issuing to the University of Florida Research Foundation, Incorporated (UFRF) in April 2010 and July 2012, respectively. The applications that led to these patents were assigned to UFRF in October 2004 by Abdelsalam ("Sumi") Helal, a professor, and Edwin Hernandez, his doctoral student. The '330 patent comprises a family of one, issuing to UFRF in June 2007. UFRF passed it back to the pair in June 2015, with a further assignment to Mobility Workx dated in July 2016. Rapid Mobile Technologies, Inc. filed suit over the '330 patent, as its exclusive licensee, against Motorola, in December 2010 (before the Motorola Mobility spinoff in early 2011), there alleging that Hernandez disclosed the then-pending application before accepting an engineering position with Motorola.

That suit ended quickly, but UFRF and Rapid Mobile together sued Motorola Mobility again over the '330 patent in May 2013, Motorola Mobility at that point owned by Alphabet (Google) (before its purchase by Lenovo in early 2014). The parties entered into a May 2014 settlement contingent upon the plaintiffs moving the Southern District of Florida to vacate its prior claim construction order. The court refused to do so. The parties stipulated to a dismissal with prejudice shortly thereafter anyway.

On social media, Helal indicates that he has been a professor at the University of Florida for more than 25 years and at the University of Bologna in Italy (since taking emeritus status at the University of Florida in June 2024). Through May 2024, Helal ran UFRF's Mobile & Pervasive Computing Laboratory, previously described as having been its director and "principal investigator". Hernandez's online bio has otherwise shifted as well. He now lists past roles as founder and CEO of Pervasa (from 2006 to present, the company having "licensed from the University of Florida Internet-of-Things technology invented by Dr. Sumi Helal and his research associates, that enables autonomic integration of sensors and devices into service-oriented architectures (SOA)") and of Phoneomena (from 2002 to 2007, billed as "one of the first few with product offerings in mobile Middleware and enterprise applications").

On a past iteration of his social media profile, Helal identified himself as a former Motorola engineer with then-currently positions as the CTO and founder for EGLA Communications, a Florida company that advertises itself as developing a platform that "connects cloud to Cable TV enabling simplified distribution of video and music content". He also advertised expert witness services and identified himself as the principal of Mobility Workx. Prior to his employment with Motorola, Hernandez also reported having worked for Microsoft.

In connection with the early case against T-Mobile, even though the Eastern District of Texas does not require it, Mobility Workx disclosed three entities with a financial interest in the outcome of the litigation: the plaintiff; Whitaker Chalk Swindle & Schwartz PLLC, as plaintiff's counsel; and Dominion Harbor Group, LLC, as "licensing advisor" for Mobility Workx. For more detailed coverage of the 2017 cases against T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, as well as of the formation and control of the plaintiff, see "Mobility Workx Sues Three More" (December 2024). For additional background, including an unsuccessful appeal from a loss in an inter partes review (IPR) that involved allegations of institutional bias at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), see "Its Tangle with the PTAB Behind It, Mobility Workx Hits AT&T Mobility" (June 2023).

In May 2024, RPX covered patents moving from Siemens and Helal to another Helal vehicle, Rokiot USA LLC, see here. Rokiot sued ClearBlade, EUROTECH, Robert Bosch, Samsung, and Stichting Ingka Foundation (IKEA) in an IoT campaign running from July 2017 into May 2025. Each case ended within months of filing, relatively uneventfully, at least based on the public dockets.

Zeisler PLLC of Miami, Florida filed the new complaints for Mobility Workx, identifying Machat & Associates, PC as additional counsel. Judge Mazzant will again preside. 11/18, Wipro, 12/4, Spirent, 12/9, Microsoft, 1/15, HP, HPE, Eastern District of Texas.

