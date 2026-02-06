UPC Key Documents – Legislation And Guidance

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
A collection of easy links to the key pieces of legislation and rules governing the Unified Patent Court and unitary patent:
- The Agreement on a Unified Patent Court
- Rules of Procedure of the Unified Patent CourtFinal consolidated Rules as updated and in force 1 January 2026. Also available in French and German.
- Brussels Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (recast) with UPC additions
- Table of Court Fees
- The Unitary Patent Regulation (1257/2012)
- The Unitary Patent Translations Regulation (1260/2012)
- Rules relating to Unitary Patent Protection (OJ EPO 2016, A39)
- Rules relating to Fees for Unitary Patent Protection (OJ EPO 2016, A40)
For the latest developments on the UPC and unitary patent see our series of blog posts here and our 6-monthly briefings on the progress of the new court system and its caselaw here.
