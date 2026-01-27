USPTO Extends PPH Pilot Program To 2029

Originally scheduled to end on January 5, 2026, the program has now been extended for an additional three years, until January 5, 2029.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a significant extension of the IP5 Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program, continuing cooperation with the European Patent Office (EPO), the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Ministry of Intellectual Property (MOIP) of the Republic of Korea, and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). Originally scheduled to end on January 5, 2026, the program has now been extended for an additional three years, until January 5, 2029.

The USPTO has implemented stringent requirements that restrict claim amendments in applications pursued through the PPH program, which can limit the practical value of using PPH in the United States. Nevertheless, it is encouraging that U.S. allowances can continue to serve as a basis for accelerated examination in the IP5 offices.

