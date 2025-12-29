IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In September And October 2025

In September and October, the PTAB cancelled 1,143 (79.82%) instituted claims across 70 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 279 (19.48%) instituted claims survived.

For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 74%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 43 (61.43%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 14 (20.00%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 13 (18.57%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

Through October 31, 2025, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 681 (15.46%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,724 (84.54%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through October 31, 2025, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through October 31, 2025, separated by technology center, is as follows:

Additional cumulative statistics on the Board's IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through October 31, 2025, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.

