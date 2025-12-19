ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Podcast: Mike Jakes Reflects On His 37-Year Career In IP

That IP Podcast host Harry Brooker interviews Finnegan partner Mike Jakes about his 37-year career as a patent attorney.
That IP Podcast host Harry Brooker interviews Finnegan partner Mike Jakes about his 37-year career as a patent attorney. Mike details how his engineering background and a casual lunch with Don Dunner, led him to law school and eventually becoming a partner at the same firm that bears Don's name. In the episode, he reflects on joining Finnegan in 1988 and staying for the duration of his career.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

