16 September 2025

Implementers Shouldn't Read Too Much Into Roku's FRAND Rate-setting Suit Dismissal

United States Intellectual Property
Timothy Syrett and Laura E. Powell
Do not be fooled that Access Advance haileda recent dismissal of a lawsuit against it and other members of its High Efficiency Video Coding patent pool as a decision that "adds to a growing body of cases in which national courts are reluctant to set worldwide FRAND rates absent agreement from the parties". Access Advance is misreading the decision and misconstruing the power of a US court to hold parties that have made FRAND commitments to those promises, including for foreign standard essential patents.

Originally published by IAM on 30 August 2025

Timothy Syrett
Laura E. Powell
