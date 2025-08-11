ARTICLE
11 August 2025

When Engineering Meets Law: Aaron Capron's IP Odyssey

Finnegan partner Aaron Capron chats with IP journalist Steve Brachmann of IP Innovators about his unconventional path from Lockheed's GPS labs to leading one of the busiest patent prosecution teams in the U.S.
IP Innovators is a podcast series that features in-depth conservations with leading patent practitioners, highlighting their career journeys and how technological advances are reshaping the way they practice law.

Click here to listen to the episode.

