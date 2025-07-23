"The Strategic Promise Of EUV Lithography"

In an article published by Industrial Equipment News and Manufacturing.net, Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Stephen Kudla lends his perspective on future advancements in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, which is making waves in semiconductor manufacturing.

In an article published by Industrial Equipment News and Manufacturing.net, Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Stephen Kudla lends his perspective on future advancements in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, which is making waves in semiconductor manufacturing.

"Companies aiming to stay competitive must increasingly focus their IP strategies on practical advancements, energy efficiency, manufacturability, and region-specific deployment methods, particularly in emerging manufacturing hubs with unique regulatory and infrastructure challenges," Stephen suggests. "While the EUV patent space is more saturated than it was a decade ago, the next wave of value will likely stem from process tuning, sustainability, and deployment scalability."

