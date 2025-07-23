One Minute Matters [Video]: Are AI Companies Winning The Copyright Battle? (With Diego Freire)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
In the ongoing copyright battle between Big Tech and content creators, a clear leader has emerged. Two landmark federal court decisions just shifted the landscape for AI companies training on copyrighted content...
Diego Freire explains what these decisions mean for businesses
developing or using AI systems, from how to properly acquire
training data, and what qualifies as a "spectacularly
transformative" output.
