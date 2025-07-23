ARTICLE
23 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Are AI Companies Winning The Copyright Battle? (With Diego Freire)

Dykema

In the ongoing copyright battle between Big Tech and content creators, a clear leader has emerged. Two landmark federal court decisions just shifted the landscape for AI companies training on copyrighted content...
Diego F. Freire

In the ongoing copyright battle between Big Tech and content creators, a clear leader has emerged. Two landmark federal court decisions just shifted the landscape for AI companies training on copyrighted content, with courts ruling that AI training can qualify as fair use—but only under very specific conditions.

Diego Freire explains what these decisions mean for businesses developing or using AI systems, from how to properly acquire training data, and what qualifies as a "spectacularly transformative" output.

