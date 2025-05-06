Intellectual Property Report

Federal Circuit Refines Section 101 Eligibility of Machine Learning Inventions

Nick Palmieri, Chris Palermo

On April 18, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("Federal Circuit") issued a significant decision in Recentive Analytics, Inc. v. Fox Corp., Case No. 2023-2437 (Apr. 18, 2025), affirming dismissal by the District Court of Delaware of patent infringement claims brought by Recentive Analytics, Inc. ("Recentive") against Fox Corp. and affiliates (collectively, "Fox"). The case centered on four patents owned by Recentive relating to using machine learning for generating event schedules and network maps, particularly in the context of television broadcasts and live events.

Use of Amazon Warehouses for Distribution Alone Won't Establish Patent Venue, Court Rules

Eileen Hyde, Lauren Dreyer

Key Takeaway: Just as over a million businesses use Amazon web servers, many independent sellers also use Amazon warehouses to store their inventory. More than 60% of sales in the Amazon store come from independent sellers, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses. A recent ruling offers crucial clarity for these sellers who have an Amazon store: simply using Amazon warehouses and distribution facilities in a region does not automatically establish it as a proper venue for patent infringement cases.

Amazon Teams Up With IP Owners to Sue Infringers

Tommy Martin

In a little-publicized but powerful campaign, Amazon has been teaming up with intellectual property owners to take counterfeiters to court—often footing the legal bill itself. The lawsuits have targeted a wide range of counterfeit goods, from unauthorized copies of the now-ubiquitous "Stanley" cup to unlicensed replicas of the WWE heavyweight champion belt. But these lawsuits also can be a windfall for intellectual property rights owners, who are able to obtain relief from infringement in exchange for little more than agreeing to join Amazon's complaint.

Impact of New USPTO Interim Procedures on Discretionary Denial of AIA Proceedings

William Gaines

Key Takeaway: The USPTO has reinstated earlier discretionary denial standards (including Fintiv) and introduced a new two-phase review process, which is expected to lead to more frequent denials of IPR petitions. Both patent challengers and owners should prepare for increased procedural complexity, tighter briefing deadlines, and heightened scrutiny in post-grant proceedings.

Seeking Royalties Beyond Patent Expiration: A Refreshed Look at Patent Misuse

Ben Bafumi*, Paul Ragusa

Key Takeaway: A recent Ninth Circuit decision in C.R. Bard v. Atrium reinforces the long-standing Brulotte rule against post-expiration patent royalties but clarifies that courts should assess this strictly as a legal question, not based on intent or negotiation history. This decision underscores the importance of clearly drafted licensing terms, particularly in industries like life sciences where regulatory timelines may interact unpredictably with patent expiration.

*Ben Bafumi is a law clerk at Baker Botts



First Quarter 2025 Federal Circuit Law Snapshot

Michael Hawes

Since serving as a Federal Circuit clerk, Michael Hawes has monitored that court's precedential opinions and prepares a deeply outlined index by subject matter (invalidity, infringement, claim construction, etc.) of relevant legal points - in order to assist clients seeking to identify recent law relevant to a particular problem.

This Month: Our Take on AI

Joseph Cahill

NO FAKES Act Reintroduced to Combat Digital Replicas: Federal lawmakers have reintroduced the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe (NO FAKES) Act in early April 2025. This legislation aims to create a federal intellectual property right, similar to a right of publicity, granting individuals control over unauthorized, realistic AI-generated replicas of their voice or visual likeness. The Act seeks to replace varying state laws with a unified federal standard, establishing liability for those who create or distribute unauthorized digital replicas. It incorporates a notice-and-takedown system modeled after the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), providing safe harbor protections for online platforms that comply with takedown requests, implement repeat infringer policies, and use technology like digital fingerprinting to prevent re-uploads of removed content. The Act would generally preempt state laws on the matter, though it includes exceptions for specific existing state laws and statutes concerning sexually explicit or election-related deepfakes. Read more about the details of this reintroduction here: "Federal Lawmakers Reintroduce NO FAKES Act to Combat Unauthorized Digital Replicas."

AI Counsel Code Podcast

