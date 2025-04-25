ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Standard-Essential Patent Licensing Comes To Medtech

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Connected technology products are a part of daily life. Connectivity standards – such as 5G and Wi-Fi – provide a common language that allows products from different manufacturers to communicate with each other.
United States Intellectual Property
Timothy Syrett and Annsley Merelle Ward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Connected technology products are a part of daily life. Connectivity standards – such as 5G and Wi-Fi – provide a common language that allows products from different manufacturers to communicate with each other. But beyond the mundane household tasks of your refrigerator alerting your smartphone that you are out of milk, such standards are increasingly being used to facilitate medical care, including, for example, in wearable or implanted devices that can report patient information to healthcare providers in real time, telehealth appointments with medical professionals, and remote surgical proceedings. This network of medical devices, hardware, and software that are interconnected through the internet (often by way of connectivity standards) is referred to as the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) – a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT) to which your talking refrigerator belongs.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Intellectual Property and Technology Law Journal on 21 April 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Timothy Syrett
Timothy Syrett
Photo of Annsley Merelle Ward
Annsley Merelle Ward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More