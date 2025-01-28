3D Printing With Carbon Dioxide

Researchers Kelvin Fu and Feng Jiao from the University of Delaware and Washington University have developed a new process of converting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into carbon nanotubes (CNTs), resulting in a 90% cost reduction over traditional methods, along with potentially significant global climate implications.

Through electrolysis, CO 2 is first transformed into CO (carbon monoxide). A thermochemical reactor with a steel wool catalyst then converts the CO molecules into carbon nanotubes. These carbon nanotubes are then mixed with polylactic acid (PLA) polymers and 3D printed to create a 3D carbon caffold. A thermoset resin is then used to fill in the gaps. Once cured, this creates a strong, high-performance carbon nanocomposite structure.

The process draws many similarities to commercially available filaments. Could these be coming soon to your next Bambu Labs 3D printer?

Meanwhile, some researchers have also proposed recycling long carbon fibers (e.g. from other composite manufacturing techniques such as filament winding) to create other Additive Manufacturing (AM) feedstock. Could this new method help to reduce the complexity? In Europe, very few companies are able to produce composites from raw materials (intermediate products are mostly sourced from overseas). Could new supply chains and business models be unlocked, allowing nations without the raw production ability to directly use carbon fiber composites without needing an overseas supplier? Could there be accidental infringement of patents with this new, unexpected use case?

Do check out the original paper here: Transforming CO2 into advanced 3D printed carbon nanocomposites | Nature Communications

'With the rapidly rising demand for carbon nanocomposites, this carbon dioxide-to-nanocomposite process can make a substantial impact on global carbon emission reduction efforts,'

