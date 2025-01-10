Client Alert: Official U.S. Patent Fee Increases

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) is increasing most patent fees on January 19, 2025.1

The filing fee 2 for a utility application increases to $2,000 from $1,820 for a large entity. 3 The additional independent claim fee increases to $600 from $480 per independent claim above three. The additional total claim fee increases to $200 from $100 per total claim above 20.

The filing fee for a design application increases to $1,300 from $1,020.

The fee to request prioritized examination of a utility application increases to $4,515 from $4,200.

There also is a new priority claim fee of $2,700 for applications that claim priority to one or more earlier U.S. applications with a benefit of more than six years. This priority claim fee is $4,000 if the benefit is more than nine years.

For information disclosure statements (IDS), the PTO is charging an additional fee if the cumulative number of references submitted is large. If the number exceeds 50, the fee is $200. If the number exceeds 100, the fee is $500 less any prior fee that was paid. If the number exceeds 200, the fee is $800 less any prior fees that were paid.

The fee for the 1 st Request for Continued Examination (RCE) increases to $1,500 from $1,360. The fee for 2 nd and all subsequent RCEs increases to $2,860 from $2,000.

Most other patent fees also are increasing effective January 19, 2025, including requests for extensions of time, filing of an appeal brief, patent maintenance fees, among others.

Footnotes

1. https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/patent-fee-changes-take-effect-january-19

2. This is the combined filing fee, which includes the basic fee, the search fee, and the examination fee.

3. For most patent fees, a 60% discount is provided for small entities and an 80% discount is provided for

micro entities. For entity status information, see https://www.uspto.gov/patents/apply/save-on-fees

