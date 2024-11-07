PTAB/USPTO Update - November 2024

USPTO Leadership
- On October 21, the USPTO announced the appointment of Nancy U. Kamei as Chief Public Engagement Officer and Director of the Office of Public Engagement (OPE).
USPTO News
- On October 23, the USPTO and the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Chapter 245 announced the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The CBA, which was last updated in 2001, carries a five-year term with rollover provisions.
- To mark the Intellectual Property (IP) Month in October, the USPTO rolled out expanded inventor and entrepreneur resources, including an expansion to the IP identifier tool and a new Startup Certification Training Course.
Final Rules
- Expanding Opportunities to Appear Before the Patent Trial and
Appeal Board, 89 Fed. Reg. 82172 (Oct. 10, 2024) [modifying the
rules regarding representation by counsel at the PTAB in AIA
proceedings to: permit parties to proceed without back-up counsel
upon showing of good cause; establish a streamlined alternative
procedure for recognizing counsel pro hac vice; and clarify that
those recognized pro hac vice have a duty to inform the
Board of subsequent events that render inaccurate or incomplete
representations they made to obtain pro hac vice
recognition]
- In a press release, the USPTO noted that it is not proceeding at this time with a final rule that would permit non-registered attorneys to appear as lead counsel. It instead intends to pursue a pilot project under which non-registered attorneys who are recognized pro hac vice would be permitted, in certain circumstances, to appear as lead counsel.
Interim Rules
- There are no new interim rules.
Proposed Rules
- There are no new proposed rules.
PTAB Decisions
- New Precedential PTAB Decisions
- There are no new precedential PTAB decisions.
- New Informative PTAB Decisions
- There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
- New Director Review Decisions
- There are no new director review decisions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.