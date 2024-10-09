ARTICLE
9 October 2024

PTAB/USPTO Update - October 2024

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
On October 2, the USPTO terminated proceedings in approximately 3,100 patent applications due to the fraudulent entry of S-signatures of registered...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of David L. Cavanaugh
Photo of Heather M. Petruzzi
Photo of Brian Lambson PhD
Photo of Alexander Nemtzow
Authors

USPTO News

  • On October 2, the USPTO terminated proceedings in approximately 3,100 patent applications due to the fraudulent entry of S-signatures of registered practitioners by others. The final order noted that improper use of a practitioner's signature constitutes a violation of the duty of candor and good faith under 37 C.F.R. § 1.56 and a submission of papers for an improper purpose under 37 C.F.R. 11.18(b)(2)(i).
  • On September 30, the USPTO announced a final rule on the process for Director Review of Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (AIA) proceedings. The rule provides the opportunity to seek Director Review of any decision on institution, final decision, decision granting rehearing of a decision on institution or final decision, or any other decision concluding an AIA proceeding.
  • On September 25, 2024, the USPTO provided notice of a recent coding error that impacted the calculation of patent term adjustment (PTA) determinations for patents issued between March 19, 2024 and July 30, 2024. Affected Patentees may submit a request for reconsideration under 37 C.F.R. 1.705(b).
  • On September 23, the USPTO announced the Create and Innovate Tour, which highlights the impact of Patent and Trademark Resource Centers (PTRCs). Upcoming tour stops include the grand opening of new PTRCs at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and Mississippi State University.
  • On September 9, the Partnership for Public Service awarded USPTO Director of Emerging Technology and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Jerry Ma the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal® in recognition of his service, for pioneering the use of artificial (AI) tools for the patent examination process, and for his role in forming policies on the intersection of AI and intellectual property.
  • On September 5, the USPTO recognized the 25th anniversary of the founding of the USPTO's Public Advisory Committees in a post on the Director's Blog.

Notices

Final Rules

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

Legislation

  • No updates on proposed legislation.

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new precedential PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • New Director Review Decisions
    • There are no new director review decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David L. Cavanaugh
David L. Cavanaugh
Photo of Heather M. Petruzzi
Heather M. Petruzzi
Photo of Brian Lambson PhD
Brian Lambson PhD
Photo of Alexander Nemtzow
Alexander Nemtzow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More