Data Privacy And Security: Safeguarding Patient Information

Healthcare organizations handle sensitive patient data, making data privacy and security paramount. When selecting an AI vendor, it is crucial to prioritize vendors with robust data protection measures. Items to consider include:

Ensure the vendor has strict controls over who can access patient data.

Verify that data is encrypted both at rest and in transit.

Evaluate the vendor's processes for managing data throughout its lifecycle.

Assess whether the vendor collects only necessary data.

Understand how long patient data is stored.

Determine how the vendor handles data deletion requests.

Ensure the vendor's data collection, retention and deletion practices align with relevant laws (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and state specific privacy laws).

Understand how the vendor will notify you in case of a data breach.

By diligently assessing a vendor's data handling practices and security measures, healthcare organizations can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches and privacy violations. In the next post, we will discuss the importance of strong contractual protections when partnering with AI vendors.

