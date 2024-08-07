ARTICLE
7 August 2024

No Rule 45 Geographic Restrictions On District Court Orders To Appear

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore
In Backertop Licensing LLC v. Canary Connect, Inc., the Federal Circuit found Rule 45 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure does not limit a district court's authority to sua sponte issue an order to appear.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Daniel M. Jordan
Photo of Luke H. MacDonald
Photo of Erik Puknys
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In Backertop Licensing LLC v. Canary Connect, Inc., the Federal Circuit found Rule 45 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure does not limit a district court's authority to sua sponte issue an order to appear. Below, the Delaware District Court ordered Backertop Licensing LLC's sole owner, Ms. Lori LaPray, to appear in-person to answer questions related to Backertop's funding arrangements, potential unnamed real parties in interest, possible attorney misconduct, and other issues. The District Court found Ms. LaPray in contempt after she refused to appear. On appeal, Backertop and Ms. LaPray argued Rule 45's geographic limitations apply to the District Court's order, so the court could not require Ms. LaPray to travel more than 100 miles to attend a hearing in Delaware. The Federal Circuit disagreed, finding Rule 45 applies only to attorney- and party-initiated subpoenas, not orders issued under the Court's inherent authority.

The Federal Circuit also affirmed the District Court's contempt order, finding it was reasonable for the District Court to require in-person testimony to assess witness credibility as part of the Court's investigation of attorney and party misconduct. Moreover, the District Court had offered to accommodate Ms. LaPray's claimed conflicts with specific hearing dates. The Federal Circuit found no abuse of discretion in holding Ms. LaPray in contempt under these circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel M. Jordan
Daniel M. Jordan
Photo of Luke H. MacDonald
Luke H. MacDonald
Photo of Erik Puknys
Erik Puknys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More