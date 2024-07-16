Inventor-Backed Plaintiff Targets Mobile Devices With Multiple Digital Cameras

May 18, 2024

C47 Technologies LLC has filed what appears to be its first US patent case, suing Samsung ( 2:24-cv-00372) in the Eastern District of Texas. The inventor-controlled plaintiff accuses Samsung of infringing a single patent generally related to image capturing and processing through the provision of mobile devices with multiple digital cameras "that enable users of the Samsung products to use applications and features including, but not limited to, Samsung's Dual Capture, Live Focus, Portrait Mode, and Portrait Video features".

The asserted patent (10,984,605) issued to WorldScape in April 2021 with estimated priority in October 2001, based on the filing of a provisional application. Apparently expired, it belongs to a family of eight with issue dates ranging from July 2007 through July 2021. Sole named inventor Peter R. Rogina identifies himself on social media as the founder of Project Peace Lights, an NGO "formed to accelerate the timeline to achieve peace education in the 55 nations of the African Union as called for in Aspiration #4 of the 50-year plan, Agenda 2063". He indicates that he founded WorldScape in January 2000 (after more than a decade working for HP), describing his time there (through December 2009) as having "[f]ounded high technology Company [sic] involved in massively parallel computing and immersive imaging applications".

Rogina also identifies himself as a cofounder of "Enchanted Glass Entertainment" in 2010, a position that continues to present day. Nevada state records indicate that C47 Technologies was formed there in March 2023, apparently as "Enchanted Glass Entertainment LLC", with a name change to C47 Technologies dated in early February 2024. Rogina and George Johnsen are listed as the entity's managers, both located at a Burbank, California address. A George Johnsen in Burbank, California holds himself out on social media as the owner of MammothVision, which operates in "film, television, and special venue production".

C47 Technologies pleads that the features enabled by the multiple digital cameras in the accused mobile devices are "found in numerous Samsung Galaxy mobile devices including, but not limited to: (1) the Galaxy A Series line of products; (2) the Galaxy M Series line of products; (3) the Galaxy Note Series line of products; (4) the Galaxy Z Series line of products; (5) the Galaxy S10 Series line of products; (6) the Galaxy S20 Series line of products; and (7) the Galaxy S21 Series line of products". Garteiser Honea, PLLC filed the new complaint for C47 Technologies. 5/17, Eastern District of Texas.

