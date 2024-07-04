ARTICLE PTAB/USPTO Update - July 2024 W WilmerHale More Contributor WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. On June 3, the USPTO announced the appointment of Derris Banks as Regional Director of the USPTO's Elijah J. McCoy Midwest Regional Office located in Detroit, Michigan.

