U.S. Natural Gas Strategies Episode 1: The End Of Easy Gas And Emerging Opportunities (Video)

In this episode, A&M experts Jay Campbell, John Corrigan, and Burak Powers join host Geoff Angulo to unpack the evolving outlook for U.S. natural gas. The group explores why the era of "easy gas" is over and what structural shifts are reshaping supply, demand, pricing, and profitability across the value chain.

From tightening inventory and declining acreage quality to LNG exports, data center demand, and infrastructure bottlenecks, the conversation highlights why the market is increasingly becoming one of "haves and have-nots." Our experts discuss the strategic implications for producers, midstream operators, and investors, including cost competitiveness, capital allocation, M&A dynamics, and the innovation required to unlock second- and third-tier resources. Tune in for a forward-looking discussion on where U.S. natural gas is headed and how companies can position themselves to win in a more volatile, differentiated market.

To learn more, read our recent article, US Natural Gas Strategies.

Originally published 5 February 2026

