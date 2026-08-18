Agentic AI: What It Is And Why It Matters

Frank Kelley examines how this next generation of artificial intelligence differs from traditional generative AI and why its growing autonomy presents new opportunities—and new legal considerations—for businesses.

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Artificial intelligence has reached another significant stage in its development. Over the last several years, businesses have become increasingly familiar with generative AI tools that can draft text, summarize documents, generate code, and respond to user questions. These tools have proven useful across many industries, but they remain largely reactive. A user provides an instruction or input, and the system produces a corresponding output.

Agentic AI represents a further evolution. It refers to AI systems that can pursue a defined goal, plan the steps needed to achieve that goal, and take action with some degree of autonomy. Rather than merely responding to a prompt, an agentic AI system may determine what information it needs, use available software tools, adjust its approach based on results, and continue working toward completion of the assigned objective.

Put simply, generative AI produces outputs while Agentic AI pursues outcomes.

A basic example illustrates the distinction. A traditional AI tool might generate a response to a customer complaint after being provided with the relevant facts. An agentic AI system, by contrast, could be asked to help resolve the complaint. In doing so, it might review account information, identify the nature of the problem, prepare a proposed response, and route the issue for approval or further review. The important difference is not simply the quality of the writing, but the system’s participation in a broader workflow.

This added autonomy is what makes agentic AI both promising and legally significant. For businesses, agentic AI may offer substantial efficiency gains by coordinating multi-step processes and allowing employees to focus on tasks requiring human judgment. At the same time, the features that make agentic AI useful also create new risks. When an AI system is authorized to take action, its errors may have consequences beyond an inaccurate answer. It may rely on incomplete information, misinterpret instructions, disclose confidential data, generate infringing material, communicate with third parties, or trigger contractual, financial, or operational consequences.

The more autonomy an AI system is given, the more important it becomes to define appropriate limits. As users become more comfortable assigning complex tasks to agentic systems, organizations may face increasing pressure to rely on those systems with less human involvement. That convenience can create serious legal and business risks. The more independently the system operates, the more difficult it may become to determine where responsibility begins and ends.

These issues are especially important because existing legal frameworks were not designed with autonomous AI systems in mind. Contract law, tort principles, intellectual property rules, professional responsibility obligations, and insurance policies generally assume that decisions and actions can be traced to identifiable human actors or traditional software systems. Agentic AI complicates that assumption by introducing tools that may appear to exercise judgment, adapt their approach, and act across multiple systems.

For organizations considering these technologies, the threshold question is not only what an AI agent can do, but what should it be permitted to do. Careful governance will be critical as businesses should consider appropriate limits on system authority, clear approval requirements, employee training, and escalation procedures. Human oversight remains essential, particularly where AI-generated recommendations may quickly become AI-driven actions.

This post begins a series on the legal and practical implications of agentic AI. Future installments will examine its downstream business effects, copyright and ownership questions, liability exposure, and the developing insurance landscape. Understanding agentic AI is the necessary first step because its defining feature, autonomous action, is also the source of many of the legal questions that will follow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.