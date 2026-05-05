The manufacturing and supply chain sectors face unprecedented transformation as AI-driven technologies like agentic systems, predictive analytics, and digital twins revolutionize operations while simultaneously...

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Vanessa L. Miller’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Welcome to the 2026 AI in Manufacturing & Supply Chain Series, a new initiative where we will help industry participants identify and manage the legal risks and business strategies arising from the profound shifts and innovations reshaping manufacturing and supply chain operations.

The sector stands on the brink of unprecedented transformation—and with it, a new landscape of legal exposure. The momentum toward intelligent, autonomous systems—powered by agentic AI, predictive analytics, digital twins, and real-time IoT integration—is accelerating rapidly. While these technological breakthroughs enable proactive decision-making and dramatic efficiency gains, they also create novel liability risks, regulatory compliance challenges, and contractual complexities that demand careful legal planning. The convergence of AI with legacy systems and connected ecosystems is revolutionizing how factories operate and how supply networks adapt, but it simultaneously exposes organizations to heightened cybersecurity vulnerabilities, data governance obligations, and potential disputes with vendors, customers, and regulators.

The year 2026 presents industry participants with formidable legal challenges alongside exciting operational opportunities. As leaders harness AI to drive predictive maintenance, optimize production, and build resilient supply chains, they must also confront emerging sources of liability—from algorithmic errors and autonomous system failures to data breaches and regulatory non-compliance. The sector continues to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes, including new AI-specific requirements that carry significant penalties for violations. Workforce dynamics are shifting as well, raising labor-law questions around human-AI collaboration and automation-driven displacement. Consumer and stakeholder expectations for transparency, sustainability, and ethical AI practices are intensifying, creating reputational and litigation risks for organizations that fall short. Proactive legal planning is essential for manufacturers and supply chain operators seeking to capture AI’s benefits while minimizing exposure.

As these shifts unfold, the volatility of global manufacturing and supply chains remains a critical factor, intensified by geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and persistent disruptions. Strategic legal planning and agile, well-counseled responses are essential to manage competitive pressures and the intricate web of regulations, contracts, and potential claims worldwide.

To aid industry leaders, innovators, and their legal advisors in navigating this complex risk environment, Foley & Lardner is thrilled to present the 2026 AI in Manufacturing & Supply Chain Series. This series will offer legal insights and risk analyses that delve into the pivotal developments influencing these sectors. Join us as we examine key legal risks, emerging regulatory requirements, and strategic imperatives arising from new AI technology, including but not limited to:

Liability exposure from AI-driven predictive maintenance, quality control, and production scheduling—including product liability implications, warranty considerations, and risk mitigation strategies when AI systems inform critical operational decisions

Legal frameworks for building resilient, visible, and autonomous supply chains—including contractual risk allocation, indemnification strategies, and liability considerations when deploying AI-driven predictive analytics and agentic systems

Data governance, privacy compliance, and legal risks of system integration when scaling AI across manufacturing and IoT ecosystems—including legacy infrastructure challenges and regulatory requirements for data handling

Cybersecurity liability, privacy litigation risks, and governance of AI-enabled smart factories—including regulatory enforcement exposure, breach notification obligations, and strategies for managing unauthorized “shadow AI” deployments

Intellectual property protection strategies, patentability challenges for AI-assisted inventions, trade secret safeguards, and contractual approaches to data-ownership disputes in smart manufacturing environments

Compliance obligations and enforcement risks in the evolving U.S. and global AI regulatory environment, including the EU AI Act’s requirements for high-risk systems in manufacturing and supply chain applications and penalties for non-compliance

Contractual best practices and risk allocation strategies for AI vendor agreements, including liability caps, indemnification provisions, performance guarantees, audit rights, and dispute resolution mechanisms in manufacturing and supply chain contexts

Legal due diligence for AI investments, avoiding implementation pitfalls that create liability, and establishing governance frameworks that support compliant, enterprise-wide AI deployment in manufacturing and supply chain operations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.