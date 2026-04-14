Looking Ahead To The Future Of AI Regulation (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Article Insights

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular: within Finance and Banking and Strategy topic(s)

self

Episode Description

The rapid rise of AI in our society has led to questions about the Federal and State governments’ role in providing legislation to get ahead of pressing issues affecting Americans regarding safety, job loss, and environmental impact. In Episode 15 of The AI Arena, our host Sean leads a timely conversation with The Alliance for Secure AI’s Policy Director and Communications Director about the pressing need to understand what is rising from the grassroots level on AI-related concerns when trying to implement government regulation. The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the implications of advanced AI, and works to build bipartisan support for enforceable safeguards that make sure the technology progresses in a safe and secure manner. Riki and Peyton discuss the Trump Administration’s recent release of a which attempts to address the most pressing policy topics that AI presents, such as protecting children, strengthening communities, respecting IP rights, preventing censorship, and developing an AI-ready workforce. Skate to the puck alongside Riki and Peyton, as they provide our listeners with key insights on how data centers being built rapidly have been impacting electricity bills, and the daunting prospect college graduates today are facing when entering the workforce. Visit to access the educational resources that The Alliance is working on and contribute your own thoughts on responsible AI usage and development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.