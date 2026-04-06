White House Unveils National AI Legislative Framework

On March 20, the White House published its National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence ("Framework"), which aligns with the administration's pro-AI approach.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Mary Alexander Myers’s articles from Jones Day are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in United States

On March 20, the White House published its National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence ("Framework"), which aligns with the administration's pro-AI approach. How Congress responds will be consequential for the AI sector, creators and users of copyrighted materials, and businesses that use AI in their products and operations.

Federal Preemption of State AI Laws

The Framework urges Congress to "preempt state AI laws that impose undue burdens to ensure a minimally burdensome national standard," while respecting state police powers "to protect children, prevent fraud, and protect consumers." Building on a prior executive order promoting national AI uniformity, the Framework now calls on Congress for additional action.

Additional Legislative Recommendations

Regulatory Sandboxes. Congress should create "regulatory sandboxes" to promote American AI innovation. These would provide controlled environments to test and deploy novel AI applications without facing the full weight of regulatory compliance during development.

Congress should create "regulatory sandboxes" to promote American AI innovation. These would provide controlled environments to test and deploy novel AI applications without facing the full weight of regulatory compliance during development. No New Federal AI Regulator. Congress should "not create any new federal rulemaking body to regulate AI" and should instead "support development and deployment of sector-specific AI applications through existing regulatory bodies and industry standards."

Congress should "not create any new federal rulemaking body to regulate AI" and should instead "support development and deployment of sector-specific AI applications through existing regulatory bodies and industry standards." Intellectual Property. The Framework draws a distinction between GenAI outputs that infringe third party copyrighted content and the training of AI models using copyrighted works. While the administration sees training as fair use, it leaves that issue for the courts—and recommends that Congress do the same. The Framework suggests that Congress should consider if additional protections are needed in view of AI (e.g., digital replica/deepfake laws) and how rightsholders might collectively negotiate compensation from AI providers without incurring antitrust liability.

The Framework draws a distinction between GenAI outputs that infringe third party copyrighted content and the training of AI models using copyrighted works. While the administration sees training as fair use, it leaves that issue for the courts—and recommends that Congress do the same. The Framework suggests that Congress should consider if additional protections are needed in view of AI (e.g., digital replica/deepfake laws) and how rightsholders might collectively negotiate compensation from AI providers without incurring antitrust liability. Free Speech and Child Protection. Congress should enable individuals to seek redress for AI platform censorship and prohibit federal coercion of AI providers into content moderation based on partisanship or ideology. Congress should also require AI providers to take measures to protect children, while empowering parents to manage their children's digital experiences.

Looking Ahead

These are legislative recommendations—not enacted law. Congress will ultimately determine how to act on these proposals; however, the administration is likely to use non-legislative means to pursue some of the objectives embodied in the Framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.