Ten Minute Interview: Artificial Intelligence (Video)

For this special edition of our 10 Minute Interviews video series, Brian Lucareli, director of Foley’s Private Client Services group and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Chanley Howell, co-chair of Foley’s Artificial Intelligence team, to discuss AI.

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For this special edition of our 10 Minute Interviews video series, Brian Lucareli, director of Foley’s Private Client Services (PCS) group and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Chanley Howell, co-chair of Foley’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) team, to discuss AI. During this session, Chanley provides an overview of what AI is, explains how family offices are currently using it across investments and operations, highlights the key benefits driving adoption, and discusses the legal, regulatory, and cybersecurity risks family offices should consider when implementing AI solutions.

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